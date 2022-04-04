ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Still Interested in Villarreal Defender Pau Torres

By Alex Wallace
 1 day ago

Manchester United are reportedly still interested in Villarreal centre back Pau Torres ahead of the summer window. United were heavily linked to Torres last summer when looking for a new centre half to add to their ranks....

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
The Independent

Wayne Rooney advises Manchester United to ‘look to the future’ amid Cristiano Ronaldo struggles

Wayne Rooney has advised Manchester United to move on from his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and instead focus on “younger, hungry players” to improve the club.Rooney spent several seasons alongside Ronaldo during the Portuguese forward’s first spell at United.Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer and has produced a reasonable goal-scoring season but struggled for game-to-game consistency amid wider problems at the club.His former teammate Rooney believes that the signing has not worked out as hoped, and urged his former club to “look to the future” rather than to the 37-year-old.Asked on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football if...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Inter-Juventus fallout, Man United woe continues, Pedri produces magic for Barcelona, more

Fresh off a World Cup draw, the European club season resumed this weekend and provided plenty to talk about. From Juventus and Inter's fiery Serie A clash to more woe for Man United, it was a packed schedule. Elsewhere, Pedri was a superstar when Barcelona needed one, Real Madrid got some (lucky) penalties to stay ahead in LaLiga and Liverpool and Man City both won to keep the Premier League title race on a razor's edge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erik ten Hag leaves Manchester United with doubts after outlining plans in manager interview

Erik ten Hag told Manchester United he believes the job is a five-year project during his interview for the permanent manager’s role, and that the first element he would correct is physical conditioning. The Ajax coach was one of the first to sit down with the club’s football staff in the search for a new manager, but it is understood he did not make a 100 per cent cast-iron case for his appointment.While Ten Hag is still seen as the favourite, such an impression echoes the views of the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy last summer. They did not feel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Man City vs Atletico Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League quarter-final

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will vie for a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.The champions of England face the champions of Spain in a two-legged quarter-final which falls either side of Manchester City’s crucial Premier League meeting with fellow title chasers Liverpool.LIVE! Follow updates from Man City vs Atletico MadridPep Guardiola’s side progressed in dominant fashion with a commanding last-16 win over Sporting CP, but may expect a sterner examination against a well-drilled side.Atletico Madrid knocked out Manchester United in the last round, and Diego Simeone will hope to again derive pleasure from a visit to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Benfica vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Liverpool were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League by Real Madrid last season after a torrid 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu proved too much to come back from.They were the favourites heading into that tie and are once again in this last eight contest against Benfica.Jurgen Klopp’s men are expected to waltz through to the semi-finals where they will face Villarreal or, most likely, Bayern Munich.But could the Champions League throw up one of its famous shocks?Here’s all you need to know about this evening’s fixture.When is it?The match will take place at the Estadio da Luz...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Harry Kane, Ronaldo, Mbappe Lead Golden Boot futures

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off this fall, and now that the draw has been set, football futures bettors are looking for any sure goal to boot up their bankrolls. One of those bets would be the Golden Boot, the award presented to the top goalscorer of the international extravaganza.
FIFA
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Barça keep busy; Real Madrid land gem; Man United and Newcastle latest; Chelsea exodus looming?

We're inching ever closer to the start of the summer transfer market and the movements between top clubs in Europe never stop. In particular, Barcelona have a lot of negotiations already opened as the work of Xavi Hernández as new manager has so far been excellent, with the club in a three-way tie for second place in the Spanish league table with a goal differential edge over Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, who they beat on Sunday. As a result, the club has already two signings prepared for the summer, and although Barça president Joan Laporta is not ready to reveal their names, we can safely confirm that both Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen will suit up for the Blaugrana side next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE

