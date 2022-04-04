ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture

By Lexi Vennetti
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Todd Laughrey is an East Texas horse veterinarian who was taking care of the animals last week, when he heard an employee yell, “Call 9-1-1!”. Working with animals, he assumed someone got kicked by a horse. “As soon as she got through the...

