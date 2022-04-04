ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund applications now open

By Royal McGregor
Odessa American
Odessa American
 1 day ago

Applications are now open for Sparklight’s Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards more than $200,000 in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations across the company’s footprint, a press release stated.

Applications will close on April 30.

The press release detailed grants will be made available across communities served by Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands (Fidelity Communications and ValuNet Fiber) and will concentrate support in the following priority areas:

>> Education and Digital Literacy.

>> Hunger Relief and Food Insecurity.

>> Community Development.

Last year the company awarded more than $200,000 to more than 60 nonprofits, including organizations serving the homeless, providing child advocacy, offering senior assistance and supplying food to those in need.

The Charitable Giving Fund is an extension of the company’s existing corporate social responsibility efforts, which include:

>> Chromebooks for Kids, an initiative in which the company donates Chromebooks to Title I schools across its footprint. To date the company has donated more than 2,000 Chromebooks to help bridge the digital divide in schools that lack funding.

>> Supporting national organizations dedicated to advancing education and diversity, including the Emma Bowen Foundation and the National Diversity Council.

>> Supporting the mission of Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports, as well as health, arts, and leadership and advocacy programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

>> Planting trees through the Arbor Day Foundation on behalf of customers who switch to paperless billing. By the end of 2022, the company will have planted 120,000 trees in its markets and national forests.

>> Supporting the mission of Keep America Beautiful in cleaning up and beautifying communities across the U.S.

“We are committed to connecting customers in the cities and towns we serve to what matters most,” Julie Laulis, President and CEO, stated in press release. “Through our philanthropic initiatives and partnerships, we are honored to partner with community organizations working to build strong and vibrant communities, improve quality of life, and make a positive difference where we live and work.”

For more information about the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund, visit tinyurl.com/sk83ztar.

