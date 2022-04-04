ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Charges dropped against Danish man in Colorado wildfire

By Colleen Flynn
 2 days ago

DENVER (AP) — A judge has dismissed criminal charges against a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a Colorado wildfire that destroyed over 100 homes in 2018 after he was repeatedly found incompetent to stand trial .

Jesper Joergensen is expected to be released from the state mental hospital following Monday’s ruling. It’s not clear where he will go but he will apparently be a free man.

Judge Gregory Lyman said immigration officials didn’t intend to deport him. The Danish consulate declined to comment.

OutThere Colorado

Dog found alive on Colorado mountain pass days after presumed death in avalanche

On March 10, a couple and their dog were hit by an avalanche in the area south of Monarch Crest. A male skier was able to avoid getting buried by deploying an avalanche airbag. He was then able to recover a partially buried female skier. While the two humans had made it out of the snow without injury, their dog was no where to be seen by the time they eventually made the call to leave the scene. With survival unlikely, the owners, along with...
COLORADO STATE
