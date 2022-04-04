Colorado election clerks demand those claiming election fraud provide proof

Colorado election clerks demanded Sunday those with doubts about election outcomes provide law enforcement proof of their claims of fraud.

"It’s put up or shut up time," said Matt Crane, executive director of the Colorado County Clerk’s Association.

The association put out its demand two days ahead of rally at the state capitol on Tuesday featuring Mike Lindell, Rep. Ron Hanks, and Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, recently indicted on election tampering charges, who are all known for furthering claims of unproven election security concerns following the 2020 presidential election.

The spread of ongoing doubts and misinformation about election security may have already started to hurt local turnout, with participation in the 2021 November election in El Paso County coming in last among the top 10 most populated counties in the state, Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said. He sees the misinformation as contributing to voter suppression that hurts El Paso County's voice statewide.

"It hurts in a deep and profound way," he said.

Election security has also risen to the top as a driving issue in local El Paso County Republican primaries, with candidates advocating for a dismantling of the current elections process.

Speaking to El Paso County commissioners last week, Dr. Rae Ann Weber, who is running for coroner, was among a handful of residents who implored the board to return to hand-counting ballots during elections, arguing automatic counting systems such as Dominion Voting are vulnerable to fraud.

"It’s what’s inside the machines that’s the problem," Weber said, saying El Paso County should follow Rio Blanco County, who voted last month to defund Dominion-based voting machines. The decision would require elections officials in Rio Blanco County to hand-count all votes in elections.

Crane pushed back on the idea hand-counting ballots would be beneficial, saying on average it has a 2% error rate. He called it ironic that those interested in election integrity would call for a less accurate system. During his time as the Republican Arapahoe County clerk and recorder thousands of ballots were tested and he never found an error.

It's wrong for people to continue to spread misinformation about Colorado's election process, he said.

"It’s a grift. It’s dishonest. It's unethical," Crane said.

The association's call for proof of fraud follows an effort to create a roadmap for clerks to pursue charges against those who have continued to threaten and harass them over election outcomes. Clerks have received threatening emails, suspicious packages, and, in one case, a clerk had a fake gun pointed at her.

The Gazette's Breeanna Jent contributed to this report.