Texas City, TX

COM Library News

 2 days ago

Big Library Read begins today! Questlove's Music is History. Focusing on the years 1971 to the present, Questlove finds the hidden connections in the American tapestry, whether investigating how the blaxploitation era reshaped Black identity...

Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Say no to white guilt

I am 100% American. My heritage is a quarter Cuban, a quarter Puerto-Rican, a quarter Irish, an eighth French, and an eight English. All of my ancestors arrived in the United States between 1900 and 1925, except for the English. My English great-grandmother was from Vermont Congregationalist stock, who came...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
WABE

The history behind the Langston Hughes poem used in the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing

And yet must be—the land where every man is free.”. That line comes from Langston Hughes’ poem “Let America Be America Again,” first published in Esquire in 1936. It’s a long poem (which you can read in full here), that captures the wide swath of feelings from members of the under class begging America to fulfill its stated promises. It was deeply relevant then, and still is today — as evidenced by Sen. Cory Booker yesterday quoting the poem in support of Supreme Court nominee Kentaji Brown Jackson during her second day of confirmation hearings.
Primetimer

Ken Burns' Benjamin Franklin PBS documentary offers the “concealed contradictions" of the legendary Founding Father

In Burns' new two-part four-hour documentary, "Burns felt 'obligated to tell all the facets' of Franklin’s life—from the famous kite to attempts to capture runaway slaves," says Craig Bruce Smith. "And it shows. Taking a middle-ground approach, the two-part documentary offers a complicated Franklin full of 'concealed contradictions.' Burns’ version is a symbol of the Enlightenment and of Revolutionary liberty, but also a deeply flawed father, husband, and man. What a difference twenty years makes. The last time PBS released a documentary on Franklin was in 2002. It opened with a sponsor’s glowing message of praise 'celebrating the wisdom and ingenuity of one of America’s most distinguished founding fathers.' Franklin and his achievements were celebrated. It took three hours for the film to make any mention of Franklin and slavery. Burns’ version does so within three minutes." As Smith, notes Franklin "has so many faces: the author, the printer, the scientist, the diplomat, the inventor, the revolutionary, the champion of education, the abolitionist, and the founder....The themes of contradiction, compromise, self-improvement, and self-reflection structure the film. It’s a smart and effective way to manage the various interpretations and effectively blend more than two centuries of historical writing."
ENTERTAINMENT
UV Cavalier Daily

A&E Book Club: Three books to read this month

It’s been just over two years since coronavirus first swept the country, disrupting ordinary life and injecting another dose of chaos to an already perplexing world. The 21st century has proven uniquely challenging, throwing an endless stream of choices, world events and information our way. In that light, March’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Benjamin Franklin’ On PBS, A Ken Burns Docuseries About The Inventive And Worldly Founding Father

Benjamin Franklin, Ken Burns’ new 2-part, 4-hour docuseries about the famous Founding Father and statesman tries to set a complete picture of what author Walter Isaacson calls “by far the most approachable of our founders.”  BENJAMIN FRANKLIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We see the moon peeking through clouds. As Benjamin Franklin, we hear the voice of Mandy Patinkin say, “Histories of lives are seldom entertaining, unless they contain something admirable or exemplary.” The Gist: The docuseries follows the usual Burns formula: Interviews with historians, archival documents and illustrations, and voice overs reading passages written by Franklin and others (Patinkin is supported...
TV & VIDEOS
TheConversationAU

Teacher sacked for reading bum book to students: the latest conservative book ban

On March 1, 2022, Toby Price, an assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School in New Byrum, Mississippi, faced a problem. The reader booked for a Zoom session for 240 grade two students hadn’t shown up. So Price grabbed one of his favourite books, I Need a New Butt, and began reading. He was fired two days later. In Price’s termination letter, Hinds County Schools Superintendent Delesicia Martin cited “unnecessary embarrassment, a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” on Price’s part. The superintendent was particularly disturbed by the word “fart”, which he called “inappropriate”. However, the book, which features a character...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Essence

9 New Books We Can’t Wait To Read This Spring

The new season brings stories of passionate romance, powerful retellings of history, and stirring memoirs from successful women. As the seasons change, it signifies growth and progression from one point to the next. Just as the weather is unpredictable, it acts as a reminder of the uncertainty of life, and that nothing – whether it be good or bad – lasts forever.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Post and Courier

News from BCLS: Moncks Corner Book Club returns to library

Berkeley County Library System is welcoming customers back with the return of the Moncks Corner Book Club. The next meeting of the club will be March 17 at the Moncks Corner Library at 5:30 p.m., according to a BCLS press release. From there, the club will meet every third Thursday of the month.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
TIME

Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in April

April is stacked with an almost overwhelming number of exciting new releases from treasured authors. Among the highlights: Jennifer Egan delivers a long-awaited sibling novel to A Visit From the Goon Squad , and Emily St. John Mandel again turns a pandemic into fodder for fiction. Ocean Vuong ’s second poetry collection will leave readers breathless, while comedian Jessi Klein’s essays promise stressed parents a laugh. Other titles celebrate deaf culture and introduce feisty, determined nuns.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fort Morgan Times

East Morgan County Library News: TAG Team Chili Cook Off is Monday, March 28

TAG (Teen Advisory Group) Team will be meeting on Monday, March 28, at 6:15 p.m. for a Chili Cook Off. Four groups of teens will compete against each other for the best chili of 2022. Supplies will be provided, if there are any special ingredients needed please let Tammy know by Thursday, March 24, by calling the library at 970-842-4596 or emailing at tammy.b@emcld.org.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
Slipped Disc

NY Times names chief music critic

In what many will see as a foregone conclusion, the classical music editor Zachary Woolfe has been named chief critic in succession to the retired Anthony Tommasini. The announcement is a classic of unqualified Times self-praise:. We are delighted to announce that Zachary Woolfe will be the next classical music...
MUSIC
KRQE News 13

Grammy-winning producer makes new home in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A music producer based in Santa Fe is one of the minds behind the album of the year at this year’s Grammys. News 13 got a look at his new studio that he hopes will be an escape for local artists he works with. “We were just over the moon about it […]
SANTA FE, NM
The Week

NoViolet Bulawayo's 6 favorite books

NoViolet Bulawayo's first novel, We Need New Names, was a 2013 Booker Prize finalist. Her new book, Glory, is a satire, inspired by the overthrow of Zimbabwean ruler Robert Mugabe, about a nation of farm animals navigating a political transition. The Enchanted Wood by Enid Blyton (1939) Books were so...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Jillian Enright

Another way in which fiction reflects reality so well

I really wish I could remember who recommended the Six of Crows duology to me so I could thank them. I don’t typically go in for fantasy-type novels, but I am so glad I gave this one a try. I’m now on the next duology, King of Scars, by the same author, Leigh Bardugo.

