Bobby Witt Jr., regarded as one of the top prospects in the major leagues, will break camp with the Kansas City Royals as the team's starting third baseman. Witt, who is ranked No. 2 in ESPN's top prospects for the 2022 season, was given the news Tuesday by Royals manager Mike Matheny and general manager J.J. Picollo as some of his teammates watched on.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO