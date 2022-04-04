Public invited to opening of Sunset Park on April 9

A 72-year-old woman is being forced to move out of her mobile home, where she has lived for more than three decades, and now to help keep her from living on the streets, the community is rallying around her. Dee Jackson has called space 13 inside a trailer park in Thousand Oaks home for 35 years. Jackson has always been a dog lover, saying she moved into her home of all these years with five of them. She even works part-time as a groomer to supplement her social security. Despite the obstacles she's faced while looking for a new home, she's remained filled...

THOUSAND OAKS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO