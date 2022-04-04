ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

Public invited to opening of Sunset Park on April 9

By Menifee 24/7 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENIFEE -- The City of Menifee welcomes the community to attend its grand opening of the City’s latest family-friendly park, Sunset Park, located at 29944 Forester Circle. The official opening event kicks off on Saturday at 10 a.m. Located on the west side of Menifee, Sunset Park features...

