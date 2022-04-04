Public invited to opening of Sunset Park on April 9

RFQ FOR PROFESSIONAL DESIGN SERVICES CP1221 ANGEL OAK PARK IMPROVEMENTS -PHASE 1 The City of Charleston Department of Parks is seeking, architectural, landscape architectural, civil and cost estimating services for the Angel Oak. Phase 1 scope includes, but not limited to design, permitting and construction administration for new gravel parking lot, trail system, and way-finding signage. Phase 2 will include architectural services for a new gift shop and restroom facilities, additional trails, etc. Additional information can be found in the Invitation for Professional Design Services, available on the City of Charleston BidLine at Tinyurl.com/CapBids Deadline for RFQ submissions is Thursday, March 31, 2022, no later than 2:00PM EST. AD# 1990849.
