ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dwayne Stephens leaves Michigan St to lead Western Michigan

By Associated Press
KRDO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan has hired longtime Michigan State assistant Dwayne Stephens to lead its basketball program....

krdo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
KRDO

Maryland losing top scorers Owusu, Reese to transfer portal

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland is losing Angel Reese and Ashley Owusu — the team’s top two scorers this past season — to the transfer portal. Owusu announced her intention to enter the portal Tuesday on social media. A team spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday night that Reese had entered the portal as well. The departures shake up the Maryland roster after the Terrapins reached the Sweet 16 this year. The Terps entered the season ranked No. 4 in the nation but were limited by injuries. The 6-foot-3 Reese averaged 17.8 points per game this past season. Owusu, a 6-foot guard, averaged 14.3.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Broncos#Ap#Spartans#Hall Of Fame#Western Michigan
KRDO

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe wins John R. Wooden Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky has won the John R. Wooden Award as the men’s college basketball player of the year. The announcement was made Tuesday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” Tshiebwe led the nation with 515 total rebounds and 15.1 rebounds per game at 15.1. The 6-foot-9 center had the most rebounds in a season since 1973 and the highest per game average since 1980. Aliyah Boston with national champion South Carolina won the women’s Wooden Award. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 16.8 points and had a Southeastern Conference record of 27 straight double-doubles.
LEXINGTON, KY
KRDO

Kentucky’s Brooks to enter NBA draft but keep eligibility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. will enter the NBA draft but does not plan on hiring an agent. That leaves open the possibility of returning to school. Brooks averaged career bests in several categories as a junior, including 10.8 points per contest on 49% shooting. His best performance was 27 points and eight rebounds in Kentucky’s 80-62 rout of Kansas in Lawrence in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in January. The NBA draft combine is May 16-22, with a June 1 deadline to return to school.
LEXINGTON, KY
K102.5

Which Kalamazoo High School Rivalry Is The Biggest

There's nothing like playing a sport and being brought into the traditions of the team and the long history, especially when rivalry week approaches. Every team treats rivalry week much different than every other week, because everyone wants to win from the top man to the last parent. You're about to be looking across at a group of guys or girls who dislike you simply for the colors you have on. This only means one thing, WAR!
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Report: WMU Hires Spartan Assistant Stephens As New Basketball Coach

Multiple reports Monday afternoon say Tom Izzo's longtime assistant Dwayne Stephens has been chosen to lead the WMU Men's basketball program back to glory. Stephens, who played for Izzo at Michigan State from 1989 to '93, has been an Izzo assistant for 19 seasons, including the last ten as Associate Coach. In that time, the Spartans have been to five Final Fours, and won six Big Ten basketball titles and four conference tournaments.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
KRDO

Saban: Tide receiver Hall suspended for violating team rules

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended and is no longer listed on the roster. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says Hall violated unspecified team rules. Hall was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and had four catches for 72 yards as a freshman. Alabama is replacing its top three receivers _ Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden. Former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton has joined the Tide.Saban didn’t indicate if there was a clear path for Hall to be reinstated, noting that he had already been given a second chance.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KRDO

Magic break 6-game losing streak, beat Cavaliers 120-115

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mo Bamba had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-115 to stop a six-game losing streak. Moritz Wagner scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for the Magic. Darius Garland had 27 points and 10 assists, and Lauri Markkanen added 25 points for the injury-riddled Cavaliers, who have dropped eight of 10. Cleveland is trying to hold onto seventh place in the Eastern Conference with two regular-season games remaining. Markelle Fultz finished with 16 points and six assists for Orlando in his first start of the season after returning from a knee injury.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy