ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Join the Nationals for Opening Day hype event

MLB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn anticipation of Opening Day, the Washington Nationals and Major League Baseball are hosting a “Road to Opening Day” event at Girard Street Park on Wednesday. As part of MLB’s league-wide “Enjoy The...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals Opening Day lineup: Albert Pujols makes triumphant return

After an illustrious 22-year career, Albert Pujols embarks on his last season where it all began: with the St. Louis Cardinals. In 2001, a 21-year-old Albert Pujols made the St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day roster. Bobby Bonilla was injured at the time, but that’s not why Pujols made it to the big leagues that day: the Cardinals were just that impressed with him. Former Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire even told then-manager Tony La Russa that if Pujols didn’t make the major league roster, “it might be one of the worst moves you make in your career.” For La Russa and Pujols’ sake, the manager made the right move, and the rest has been history.
MLB
theScore

Cardinals' Pujols to make 22nd straight Opening Day start

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols will start at designated hitter on Opening Day against the Pittsburgh Pirates, manager Oliver Marmol announced Monday, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. It will be Pujols' 22nd consecutive Opening Day start. The 42-year-old has returned to the Cardinals for what...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
FOX 2

Cardinals 2022 Opening Day schedule

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals’ home opener is Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirate at 3:15 p.m., but there are a lot of fun activities happening ahead of the game. This is the first normal home opener since 2019. The festivities kick off at 10:30 a.m. at the Official Opening Day Pep Rally. It will be […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

LA's top pitching prospect K's Ohtani, 'almost blacked out'

LOS ANGELES -- His big league career has yet to begin, but Bobby Miller already has an unforgettable moment under his belt. Celebrating his 23rd birthday on Tuesday night, Miller wasted no time making an impression in his start against the Angels, a 5-0 victory in the preseason finale at Dodger Stadium. He did so by striking out the very first batter he faced: none other than the reigning American League MVP, Shohei Ohtani.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Ready to 'Enjoy the Show'? MLB gears up with new campaign

It’s almost time to Enjoy the Show. That’s the message Major League Baseball is sending out with its new season-opening marketing campaign, which launched this week. “The whole purpose of the campaign is just to build awareness for the season,” said Karin Timpone, MLB’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “It's exciting to be able to do that.”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationals Park#Washington Nationals#Inclement Weather#Mascots#Nats#The New York Mets
MLB

Red Sox-Yanks opener postponed, to be played Friday

The New York Yankees today announced that Thursday’s Opening Day game between the Yankees and Red Sox has been rescheduled due to the forecast of inclement weather. The game will be played on Friday at 1:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. • Buy tickets to Friday's opener. Fans holding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Mariners-Twins opener postponed, moved to Friday

The Minnesota Twins have announced that their 2022 Opening Day game, scheduled for Thursday, April 7 at 3:10 p.m. against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, has been postponed to Friday, April 8 due to Thursday’s forecasted inclement weather, including a possible rain-snow mix and cold temperatures. The game, and all of the Twins’ Opening Day festivities, will now occur on Friday’s previously-scheduled off-day, following the same timeline: Breakfast on the Plaza from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m., gates opening at 1:00 p.m. and first pitch between the Twins and Mariners at 3:10 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Tigers to celebrate Opening Day, presented by Rocket Mortgage, on Friday at Comerica Park

For the first time since 2019, the Detroit Tigers will welcome a capacity crowd to Comerica Park for Opening Day, Presented by Rocket Mortgage, this Friday, April 8 against the Chicago White Sox at 1:10 p.m. The club today announced several ways to celebrate the start of baseball for fans heading to The District Detroit, both on the exterior of Comerica Park for Detroit’s Biggest Party, and inside the ballpark leading up to first pitch.
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Fan favorite, former Derby champ Todd Frazier retires

Todd Frazier, one of baseball’s most captivating personalities of the last few years, announced his retirement Tuesday. Consistently brimming with enthusiasm, Frazier quickly emerged as a fan favorite in Cincinnati and in other stops along the way. Frazier, 36, is perhaps best remembered for winning the 2015 Home Run...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Tigers-Orioles spring finale cancelled

LAKELAND, Fla. -- After discussions between the Tigers and Orioles, the two teams have decided to cancel Wednesday’s scheduled Spring Training game in Lakeland due to lack of available pitching as each team finishes spring camp. Fans that purchased tickets to the game will be automatically refunded. For more...
MLB
MLB

Scherzer says he'll likely start Friday vs. Nationals

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Max Scherzer said he will most likely start Game 2 of the season on Friday in Washington, putting to rest the most troubling concerns about his balky right hamstring. As the Mets prepared to break camp, Scherzer threw a bullpen session on Tuesday morning in...
MLB
MLB

No. 1 prospect Witt makes KC's Opening Day roster

PHOENIX -- It’s Bobby Witt Jr.﻿’s time in Kansas City. The No. 1 prospect in baseball is breaking camp with the Royals, and he will make his debut on Opening Day as the Royals’ starting third baseman against the Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, ushering in a new era in Kansas City. Witt and the Royals announced the expected news Tuesday before their final Cactus League game.
MLB
MLB

Brewers' Severino suspended 80 games for positive PED test

PHOENIX -- The Brewers were scrambling on Tuesday morning to replenish their catching depth after Major League Baseball suspended Pedro Severino for 80 games without pay following a positive test for Clomiphene, a banned substance under the league’s PED prevention program. Clomiphene is common in female fertility medications and is characterized as a performance-enhancing drug by MLB because it can alter testosterone levels in men.
MLB
MLB

Megill to start Opening Day for Mets in DC

WASHINGTON -- Over their storied careers, Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer have combined to start 621 regular-season and postseason games. But with deGrom and Scherzer both unavailable on Opening Day due to injury, the Mets are turning to a pitcher who has appeared in only 18 Major League games. Tylor...
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB

Witt's Opening Day debut will be family affair

KANSAS CITY -- When Bobby Witt Jr. walked out of the Royals' clubhouse at their complex in Surprise, Ariz., on Tuesday morning, giddy with relief that he had made the Opening Day roster, the first call he placed was to his mom, Laurie, and dad, Bobby. Thirty-six years earlier, the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Watch FREE: No. 1 prospect Witt debuts today

KANSAS CITY -- Bobby Witt Jr.’s debut is a monumental moment in Royals history, not just because he will become the youngest position player in franchise history to make his big league debut on Opening Day. As the No. 1 prospect in baseball and the rare five-tool talent, Witt’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Historic trio leads top prospects debuting on Opening Day

Opening Day is always exciting. This year, the arrival of several elite prospects adds even more to the sense of anticipation. Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (No. 1 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list), Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez (No. 3) and Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (No. 4) all made Opening Day rosters and are set to make their Major League debuts when their teams begin play on Thursday and Friday. Since MLB.com began ranking prospects in 2004, this is the first time that three top-five prospects have been primed to debut on Opening Day.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy