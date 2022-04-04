Join the Nationals for Opening Day hype event

After an illustrious 22-year career, Albert Pujols embarks on his last season where it all began: with the St. Louis Cardinals. In 2001, a 21-year-old Albert Pujols made the St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day roster. Bobby Bonilla was injured at the time, but that’s not why Pujols made it to the big leagues that day: the Cardinals were just that impressed with him. Former Cardinals first baseman Mark McGwire even told then-manager Tony La Russa that if Pujols didn’t make the major league roster, “it might be one of the worst moves you make in your career.” For La Russa and Pujols’ sake, the manager made the right move, and the rest has been history.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO