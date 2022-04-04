Join the Nationals for Opening Day hype event

The Minnesota Twins have announced that their 2022 Opening Day game, scheduled for Thursday, April 7 at 3:10 p.m. against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, has been postponed to Friday, April 8 due to Thursday’s forecasted inclement weather, including a possible rain-snow mix and cold temperatures. The game, and all of the Twins’ Opening Day festivities, will now occur on Friday’s previously-scheduled off-day, following the same timeline: Breakfast on the Plaza from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m., gates opening at 1:00 p.m. and first pitch between the Twins and Mariners at 3:10 p.m.
Comments / 0