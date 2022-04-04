ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former Camp Pendleton Marine Sentenced to Prison for Sexually Abusing 3-Year-Old

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTNYI_0ezLWuhR00
Federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A former Camp Pendleton Marine who sexually assaulted a 3-year-old was sentenced Monday to more than 28 years in prison.

Michael Hamby Jr., 30, must also register as a sex offender following his guilty plea to a federal enticement of a minor count. Prosecutors say that in addition to molesting the victim, Hamby also “advertised the child as available to others and expressed an intent to engage in sexual games with two other children, ages 4 and 8.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in 2016, Hamby regularly emailed co-defendant Eljah Alexander Vazquez regarding sexual activity with children. Prosecutors say the men ultimately met up in person and abused the victim.

Vazquez is slated to be sentenced on Tuesday.

“The lengthy sentence issued by the court reflects the horrific and depraved nature of Hamby’s crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “Following an NCIS investigation that spanned two countries, this prosecution ensures Hamby will face the consequences of his actions and the community will be protected from future harm.”

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Woman sentenced to 200 years in prison for abusing her 9 children

CALHOUN, Ga. (WKRC) - A Georgia woman was sentenced to 200 years in prison, plus 200 years probation, for abusing her children and allowing her husband to do so, as well. 37-year-old Stephanie Davis plead guilty to 42 charges related to keeping her nine kids, ages three to 17, in inhumane living conditions, and allowing her their stepfather to torture them.
CALHOUN, GA
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Camp Pendleton Marine
Dayton Daily Magazine

The man who impregnated his 12-year-old girlfriend and was arrested when they went to hospital to give birth is sentenced

Last summer, the doctors were nothing but devastated when a 12-year-old girl, 9-month pregnant, showed in hospital to deliver her baby. She was together with her 24-year-old boyfriend and they were so happy to finally becoming parents. Their happiness didn’t last long because the doctors immediately called the police as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHAS 11

Atlanta nurse sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Mexican cop who helped traffic more than $1BILLION in cocaine for the Sinaloa Cartel and reported to El Chapo's business partner sentenced to LIFE in prison by federal court in Texas

A former Mexican police officer was sentenced to life in prison last week by a Texas court for aiding the Sinaloa Cartel in trafficking $1 billion of cocaine to the United States. Arturo Shows Urquidi, 50, was a member of the Chihuahua state police before he joined the ranks of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVU FOX 2

California man who kidnapped 26 children, buried them alive is recommended for parole

'Nightmare in Chowchilla' podcast revisits school bus kidnapping. A California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 was recommended for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three gunmen who hijacked a school bus with 26 kids and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California, in 1976. The men transferred the driver and children to vans and drove them 12 hours before they were buried alive in an underground truck trailer, CBS News reported.
CHOWCHILLA, CA
Shropshire Star

Musician admits murdering teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

Cody Ackland entered the plea during a plea and trial preparation hearing at Plymouth Crown Court and will be sentenced at a later date. A musician has pleaded guilty to the murder of 18-year-old student Bobbi-Anne McLeod. Cody Ackland, 24, entered the plea during a plea and trial preparation hearing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Wrongful Conviction Of Ryan Ferguson, Who Served Nearly 10 Years In Prison For A Murder He Didn’t Commit

Ryan Ferguson spent nine years and eight months behind bars for the murder of Kent Heitholt — but he eventually won his freedom and even appeared on "The Amazing Race." Though most recently known as a front-runner of season 33 of The Amazing Race, Ryan Ferguson had been through much more grueling trials before. At 19 years old, Ferguson was wrongfully convicted for the murder of Kent Heitholt, the sports editor of the Columbia Daily Tribune.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy