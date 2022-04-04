CNN discovers mass grave outside Kyiv as horror grows

Vokzalnaya, a road running from the railway station to the town centre, is a shocking example of how Bucha has turned into a grim symbol of the violence and brutality of the Ukraine war. Three-quarters of the street is filled with the charred skeletons of Russian tanks torn apart by Ukrainian missiles. Every house on either side has been damaged, some by pieces of flying armour that lie in gardens or have become embedded in walls. On the small stretch beyond where the last tank was halted are fragments of bones and gore, from civilians who had been killed by...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO