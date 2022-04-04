ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Award winning drama, 'Nitram'

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Caleb Landry Jones won the Best Actor award at Cannes...

www.cnn.com

epicstream.com

Dune Nabs Multiple Wins at 2022 BAFTA Awards and Critics' Choice Awards

As we are in the middle of an intense awards season, Dune continues to win more awards, especially in the technical/craft categories. Yesterday, the science-fiction epic managed to grab the most number of wins at the BAFTA Awards and also grabbed multiple wins at the Critics Choice Awards hours later, adding to its momentum at the upcoming Academy Awards.
MOVIES
Daily Local News

Academy Awards get underway with early awards, ‘Dune’ wins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 94th Academy Awards got underway Sunday off-camera, with the first eight awards on the night being handed out at the Dolby Theatre before the start of the broadcast. The Dolby was largely full in time for the 7 p.m. EDT pre-show, dubbed the “golden...
MOVIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Taraji P. Henson To Star In Adaptation Of Alessandro Camon’s ‘Time Alone’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominated multi-hyphenate Taraji P. Henson is set to star in Time Alone, adapted from Alessandro Camon’s award-winning play, with Camon slated to direct. Being the Ricardo producer Todd Black will produce along with Suzanne Warren. Emanuele Moretti’s Motus Studios will Finance with Oakhurst Entertainment’s Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic. Verve Ventures and Motus will co-represent domestic rights. “I launched TPH Entertainment because I’m deeply invested in finding projects that challenge audiences to think differently and offer new perspectives.” Said Henson. “With Time Alone, Alessandro Camon’s unique outlook on social injustices and a fractured...
MOVIES
Variety

Lionsgate Sells Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ to Amazon Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. “Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, is forgoing a traditional theatrical release and is instead heading to Amazon Prime Video. Lionsgate, which produced “Shotgun Wedding” and intended to open the movie in theaters, sold U.S. rights to the streamer. Prime Video previously acquired international rights for the amorous action-comedy in several key territories. “Shotgun Wedding” was scheduled to hit the big screen on June 29, but it’s now unclear when the film will land on Prime Video. Since release plans have not been finalized, sources say there’s a chance the...
MOVIES
Vulture

Oscar-Winning Actor William Hurt Dead at 71

William Hurt, the acclaimed actor known for his award-winning work in films like Kiss of the Spider Woman and Broadcast News, died on Sunday. His son Will released a statement confirming that Hurt died “peacefully, among family, of natural causes.” He was 71. Hurt was a classically trained...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Frankie Faison Joins ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Will Guest Star In ABC’s Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Faison rounds out the quartet of actors set to anchor ABC’s proposed spinoff from The Rookie set at the FBI. Along with previously cast Niecy Nash, Kat Foster and Felix Solis, Faison will guest star in a two-episode arc in the current fourth season of The Rookie, which serves as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff. The yet-untitled project, from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature, will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

ABC Orders Pilot For New Incarnation Of National Parks Drama From Rashad Raisani & A+E Studios

Click here to read the full article. ABC is heading off into the national parks, only this time without Kevin Costner. The Disney-owned network has handed a pilot order to its untitled national parks project, which comes from A+E Studios. Rashad Raisani, an exec producer on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, is writing and exec producing a brand new take. The news comes after the network passed on the Costner co-penned and exec produced version in July 2021. 2022 ABC Pilots & Series Orders The series is a “soapy” procedural set in the world of national parks. It revolves around the tangled, messy lives...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

American Horror Story star joins Bradley Cooper's Netflix movie

American Horror Story star Matt Bomer has joined Bradley Cooper's new Netflix film. The biopic Maestro could be an Oscar contender, as it's the story of esteemed composer Leonard Bernstein's tumultuous personal life. Bomer has been cast as a clarinet player with whom Bernstein reportedly had an affair during his...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
thedigitalfix.com

IT prequel TV series in development for HBO Max

It is a good day for horror fans, as the streaming service, HBO Max is reportedly developing a new Stephen King TV series. According to Variety, a prequel TV series to the 2017 smash-hit horror movie IT is in the works, currently titled Welcome to Derry. In 2017, Warner Bros...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Sanditon viewers have same complaint about season two premiere

Sanditon is back! The hit period drama made its highly-anticipated return this week and while fans have welcomed the return of some of their favourite characters, they can't help but mourn the absence of one particular leading man. The period drama, which is currently airing on BritBox in the UK...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery lands exciting new role - details

It's set to be a busy year for Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery, who has just landed her next big screen role. The actress, who is famed for playing Lady Mary Crawley in the beloved period drama, has been cast in the thriller Boy Kills World which also stars the likes of Bill Skarsgard, Jessica Rothe, Yayan Ruhian and Isaiah Mustafa.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Staircase' Trailer Reveals Toni Collette and Colin Firth in the Infamous Roles of Kathleen and Michael Peterson

The Staircase was originally a true-crime docuseries on Netflix that captivated audiences and now the Colin Firth and Toni Collette led HBO Max series about the death of Kathleen Peterson and the trial that then happened and subsequent conviction of her husband Michael Peterson for her murder. We got our first trailer for the series today and while it is obviously different in tone from the docuseries, we do get a glimpse into the case that captivated audiences.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

A24 Debuts Trailer for Feature-Length Film 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On'

A24 has shared the trailer for Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the feature-length film adaptation of the short film that went viral in 2010. Helmed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the short film’s original director, the movie sees Jenny Slate — who co-created the story with Camp and Elisabeth Holm — reprising her role as Marcel alongside cast members Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann and Isabella Rossellini:
MOVIES
Deadline

‘I Love My Dad’ Producer Hantz Motion Pictures Unveils Distribution Arm Best & Final Releasing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of its Grand Jury and Audience Award wins at SXSW for its Patton Oswalt pic I Love My Dad, Hantz Motion Pictures is expanding its company portfolio into distribution, with the launch of Best & Final Releasing. This new arm of the company will allow it to to create a full, end-to-end model for films, from financing and production through marketing and distribution. Best & Final Releasing will serve as a home for underdog features that are increasingly being underserved in the current distribution landscape, with Adam Carter Rehmeier’s critically acclaimed Sundance 2020...
MOVIES
