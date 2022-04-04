ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns reportedly bringing in UCLA tight end for "top 30" visit

By Jared Mueller
 1 day ago
Before we talk about who the Cleveland Browns are bringing in for a visit prior to the NFL draft, we first must explain the idea of a “top 30” visit. While that nomenclature has become normal, it is far from accurate. Instead, teams are allowed to have 30 draft-eligible players visit their facilities prior to the draft.

During that visit, prospects can meet front-office executives, coaches, and training staff and as well as go through medical evaluations. They cannot, however, work out or do any drill-related activities during that time.

Teams use these visits to get a feel for a player, their knowledge base, their medical history and, often, to see what they retain from a meeting with the team at the NFL combine.

According to a report, the Browns brought in tight end Greg Dulcich for one such visit on Monday:

The 22-year-old Dulcich ran a 4.69 4-yard dash at the combine at 6’4″ and 243 pounds. He showed explosiveness in the broad jump leading to the following athletic scoring:

With David Njoku still unsigned after having the franchise tag placed on him this offseason, the Browns have Harrison Bryant as their only proven tight end under contract right now. Brant has a total of 45 receptions in two seasons in Cleveland.

Austin Hooper was released earlier this offseason.

Dulcich was a walk-on at UCLA before earning a scholarship in the spring of 2020. In four years, he caught 77 passes for 1,353 with an impressive average of 17.6 yards per catch. He really exploded his last two seasons with all but nine of his receptions coming as a sophomore and junior.

With a somewhat weak tight end class, Dulcich is expected to be a day two draft pick with a chance to go in mid to high second round.

