Spring has sprung as trees and flowers blossom, the mercury is (slowly) rising, and we have the return of the weekly Trib HSSN state baseball rankings. Before we debut the top five in each class here in the early stages of the 2022 season, a reminder of the defending PIAA champions who finished at No. 1 a year ago: LaSalle College in 6A, Bethel Park in 5A, New Castle in 4A, Tyrone is 3A, Schuylkill Haven in 2A and Halifax in Class A.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 MINUTES AGO