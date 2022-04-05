Dunkin' Donuts Park, Yard Goats get new eats

HARTFORD — When the Hartford Yard Goats face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies opening night at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Friday, the new Minor League Baseball season will be sure to tantalize the tastebuds of fans.

The Yard Goats introduced their new menu items on Monday morning that goes beyond the classics.

“It used to be just hamburgers and hot dogs,” Tim Restall, president of the Yard Goats, said.

Though the classic hamburger and hot dog are still on the menu, a lot more items with a lot more invention have been added to the menu.

“This is my second go round,” said Daymon Patterson, better known as online food personality Daym Drops, who also has a stand stationed behind home plate on the field level. “Joe and his amazing team has put together some awesome food.”

Joe is Joseph Bartlett, executive chef at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

“We start with going over a cliff, and then we take a few steps back,” Bartlett said, describing how he and his team come up with new food ideas each season.

As inventive as his Bartlett’s ideas may get, he said, they always keep it “in the realm of ballpark food.”

If a hamburger is what you want, the hamburger station at the main gate of the ballpark will offer the All-American Burger: With bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

If you’re looking for a more adventurous burger, at the same location, you can get the Cuban burger: a hamburger spin on the classic Cuban sandwich with Dijon mustard, pickles, provolone cheese, and ham, on an 8-ounce burger.

The stand will also feature turkey and impossible burgers for the more health-conscious consumer.

Restall said he’s tried most of the new foods featured. His favorite so far is the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos street corn, offered at Daym Dogs behind home plate.

Patterson said the spicy street corn is topped with jalapenos and dusted with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos on top.

“It sparks extra flavor for the corn itself,” he said. “Your taste buds are going to get a kick you may or may not be ready for.

Yard Goats Executive Chef Jow Bartlett

If you want some street corn without the heat, the queso spread street corn is an option, which comes with a mayonnaise rub, smoked paprika, and fresh parsley, Bartlett said.

If you’d rather have your heat on a hot dog, Patterson offers a variant on the street corn, but on a hot dog, and instead of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust, there are whole Cheetos on top.

“You’re getting the whole Cheeto for the ‘crunch n’ munch,’” Patterson said. “This hot dog here with the jalapenos, it’s a spicy situation.”

The spicy dog, along with another new dog on the menu, a sauerkraut and pretzel hot dog, are offered on a Coney bun, Patterson said.

“A Coney bun is a thick bun,” he said. “It’s a meaty hearty bun. When you’re finished eating and watching the game, you will be full.”

For the person with a huge craving for fried food all in one basket, the Fat Sandwich is the thing to try.

“It’s chicken tenders, French fries, julienne pickles, doughnut holes, mashed into a fried dough,” Bartlett said. It is topped with a red pepper coulis (a thin vegetable puree used as a sauce) and honey mustard.

If you’re looking for something a bit healthier, he said, they are also offering Incognito chicken tenders, a soy-based vegan chicken tender that comes with French fries and barbecue sauce.

Some fun foods for the kids and adults alike include buffalo chicken nuggets and old-fashioned macaroni and cheese served in waffle cones.

Being Dunkin’ Donuts Park, Bartlett said, they couldn’t go without some new items featuring doughnuts.

There’s the Spicy Chicken sandwich, he said, which is a honey siracha-glazed fried chicken between two honey glazed doughnuts, with a doughtnut hole on stop.

For dessert, he said, a new item is the deep fried, double dipped doughnut holes with whipped cream and sprinkles.

“They’ll be available all season and we hope everybody comes out to enjoy it,” he said.