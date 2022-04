In association with Warner Bros. The Asphalt Jungle (1950) What do you mean you’ve never heard of it? Widely regarded as the one that started it all, the OG heist movie tells the story of a criminal mastermind Erwin “Doc” Riedenschneider assembling a gang of variously talented allies to pull off an ambitious crime – a half-million dollar jewel heist – that inevitably goes wrong, thus setting the template for the core tropes of the genre. And with director/master of thrills Michael Bay behind the wheel of Ambulance, in cinemas this week, it’s fair to say there’s plenty of life (and death) in the heist movie some 72 years later.

