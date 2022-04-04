ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Hills, CA

Laguna Hills Mall gets ready for mixed-use makeover

By Joseph Pimentel
Bay News 9
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — Laguna Hills Mall is ready for its long-awaited makeover. After the Laguna Hills City Council signed off on Merlone Geier Partner's new plans to transform the mall into a mixed-use destination, the developer said they hope to break ground within a year. "If everything...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Reston Town Center to get first big makeover in 30 years

Boston Properties will begin a multimillion dollar facelift for its Reston Town Center development this month, the first comprehensive renovations since it opened in the early-1990s. Plans include the rehabilitation of the Fountain Plaza areas, some of it to bring the plaza up to speed with the evolving desire for...
RESTON, VA
Robb Report

Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits the Market for $99.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Fans of indoor-outdoor living, get your wallets ready. Cindy Crawford’s former beachside abode in California just listed, and it’s a dream for lovers of both nature and design. With an asking price of $99.5 million, the listing is currently one of LA’s most expensive places on the market. The two-story home sits on three acres of land above the El Sol Beach in Malibu, and offers up to 7,450 square feet of living space to roam. Its Mediterranean-style exterior gives way to four beds and five full baths, an expansive wraparound deck with a...
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Laguna Hills, CA
Government
City
Laguna Hills, CA
Local
California Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
mansionglobal.com

California Ranch With Mountain and Ocean Views Listed for $8 Million

This historic northern Santa Barbara County ranch built in 1910 with mountain and ocean views spreads out over 377 acres. The La Hoya Creek Ranch consists of three homes, a hay barn, a milk house and three storage sheds, totaling 10 bedrooms and four bathrooms within the property, according to the listing.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laguna Hills Mall#Malls#Affordable Housing#Mainplace Mall#Merlone Geier Partner#Spectrum News#Simon Property Group#Macy
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Prominent Clayton office building to get makeover as owners vie for tenants

CLAYTON — A high-profile office building adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton hotel, facing unprecedented market competition, will soon add a game lounge, rooftop deck and other amenities to attract tenants. The owner of the Plaza in Clayton, Franklin Partners, a Chicago-based real estate firm, will be using the fifth and...
CLAYTON, MO
mansionglobal.com

Richard Neutra-Designed Home in Los Angeles Lists for Nearly $8 Million

A Mid-Century Modern classic designed by famed architect Richard Neutra has hit the market in Los Angeles for nearly $8 million. A Mid-Century Modern classic designed by famed architect Richard Neutra has hit the market in Los Angeles for nearly $8 million. The boxcar-style, one-story home features walls of glass...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS LA

$19M project to renovate major Skid Row thoroughfare gets underway

A groundbreaking was held Monday morning for a new $18.7 million streetscape project to renovate a major downtown Los Angeles street that runs through Skid Row. The project, headed up by the L.A. Bureau of Engineering, will overhaul an approximately one-mile stretch of the 7th Street corridor between San Pedro Street in Skid Row and Figueroa Street near Crypto.com Arena. A rendering of the makeover has been released. It will consist of making the street more pedestrian and bicycle friendly through sidewalk improvements and special bike lanes. It will also involve installing new lighting, trees and bus islands, along with bike and scooter share stations. Construction will begin at 7th and San Pedro streets and then move west. L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony. "To make it safer for pedestrians, to enjoy the experience, for those who are bicycling, to make it safer," De Leon said.  This marks downtown L.A.'s first streetscape makeover in decades.
POLITICS
Bay News 9

5 Things to know about Ava MediterrAegean on Park Avenue

Women's History Month is coming to a close, and local ladies are killin' it. One of these women is bringing her French roots into a new multi-sensory experience in Winter Park. A new multi-sensory experience is now open where Luma used to be, in the heart of the Park Avenue...
WINTER PARK, FL
Bay News 9

Millennials dominate the real estate market — but not in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Madeline Clark wasn’t quite sure she was ready to become a homeowner yet — especially given today’s inflated real estate market. But after seeing her floor plan advertised online for $655 more in monthly rent than what she’s currently paying, Clark realized she might not have much of a choice.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy