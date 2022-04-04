ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

6 AFC South stories from last week for Jaguars fans to know

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLJNH_0ezLAOOb00

The calendar flipped to April on Friday, meaning the 2022 NFL draft is less than a month away. It’s also a good time to take a trip around the AFC South and see what the Jacksonville Jaguars division rivals are up to.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay expressed his frustration with the Tennessee Titans’ dominance in the division at the NFL owners meetings last week. He also opened up on the decision to trade quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Houston Texans were also busy like the Jaguars this week, adding free agents on both sides of the ball.

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown squashed any trade rumors that were circulating this past weekend.

Here’s our recap from Jaguars Wire’s trip around the AFC South:

Irsay said it was obvious that the Colts had to move on from Wentz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02eg4T_0ezLAOOb00
Nov 14, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; The Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass under coverage from Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Wentz is now in Washington after Indianapolis traded him this offseason. His former owner wishes him well but felt the Colts had to part ways with the veteran quarterback.

However, Irsay said that Wentz isn’t the scapegoat for Indianapolis’ collapse to conclude the 2021 season.

Colts explored trade options for younger QBs before grabbing QB Matt Ryan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRs8m_0ezLAOOb00
New Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan takes questions during a press conference on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. Finals 34

The Colts eventually wound up trading for Ryan, but Irsay said it made a serious effort to try and secure a deal for a younger quarterback. He said the deal would’ve cost Indianapolis two first-round picks.

The trade was eventually squashed because the other team decided he wasn’t available after all.

Texans signed former Colts running back Marlon Mack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wAxf_0ezLAOOb00
Nov 11, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported that Houston will sign Mack. He stays in the AFC South after spending the last several seasons with the Colts.

Houston signing DaeSean Hamilton is a temporary fix for a bigger problem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdFv2_0ezLAOOb00
Nov 22, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (17) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans added Hamilton on a one-year deal, who is fresh off a torn ACL. He last played with the Broncos. Texans Wire wrote that the team needs younger bodies at wide receiver.

Brown is tired of all the trade speculation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FiWM_0ezLAOOb00
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a touchdown catch in front of Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brown tweeted Sunday that he is tired of all the trade speculation after ESPN’s Rich Cimini tweeted that the New York Jets were keeping an eye on his contract situation. It seems doubtful that the team will trade Brown at this point.

Bleacher Report named Titans' QB Ryan Tannehill as a hot seat candidate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nJbK_0ezLAOOb00
Dec 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report put Tannehill’s name on its list of quarterbacks on the hot seat. He held Tennessee back from a deep playoff run due to costly turnovers. However, Titans Wire believes that’s because of all the injuries the team suffered last season.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

35M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY Sports Media Group and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Antonio Brown’s Reaction To NFL Contracts Is Going Viral

The National Football League’s teams have handed out a lot of big contracts to wide receivers this offseason. Players like Tyreek Hill, Christian Kirk and others have all received big contracts at the wide receiver position this offseason. Based on his talent, Antonio Brown could be deserving of a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Jim Irsay
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned Most For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick made it clear on Saturday that he’s more than willing to accept a backup quarterback job to get back in the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who last played in 2016, worked out at halftime of Michigan’s pro day. “I can help make you...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Ready To Pounce On D.K. Metcalf

Trade speculation continues to swirl for D.K. Metcalf. According to a Sunday morning report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, many in the league believed the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver could be had for the right price. The New York Jets could be willing to meet that price. According to...
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Predicts Where Baker Mayfield Will Be Traded

It’s already been a crazy NFL offseason and it’s going to get crazier once Baker Mayfield is likely traded. He won’t be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 after Deshaun Watson was traded to them. Watson then signed a five-year deal that will see him get $230M guaranteed.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc South#Jets#Texans#American Football#Jaguars Wire#Colts
VikingsTerritory

Colin Kaepernick Could’ve Joined the Vikings

Remember Harbaugh Mania, a period of days two months ago when it felt like Jim Harbaugh was becoming the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings? You should. Because of tweets like this:. The Vikings and Harbaugh could not reach a deal, even though the parties talked for hours on...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: The 5 Easiest Schedules In The NFL Next Season

It’s NFL schedule ranking season. With Las Vegas setting the official win total projections for the 2022 NFL season, we now have the toughest and easiest schedule rankings for the upcoming year. Who has the easiest schedules in the league heading into the 2022 season?. Here are the five...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ex-NFL Player Called Out For What He Said About Ciara

A former NFL player turned sports media personality is taking some heat on social media for what he said about Russell Wilson and Ciara. Channing Crowder, a former NFL linebacker, said that if Russell Wilson “didn’t have that bread,” Ciara wouldn’t be with him. “Russell’s square,”...
NFL
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

It hasn’t been the best of offseasons for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are coming off a Wild Card round loss to the 49ers. Dallas has lost multiple key players in free agency, including Randy Gregory, while trading Amari Cooper to the Browns. There’s been turmoil...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy