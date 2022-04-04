ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN climate report warns governments are falling short on lowering planet’s temperature

By William Brangham
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS...

The Guardian

Heatwaves at both of Earth’s poles alarm climate scientists

Startling heatwaves at both of Earth’s poles are causing alarm among climate scientists, who have warned the “unprecedented” events could signal faster and abrupt climate breakdown. Temperatures in Antarctica reached record levels at the weekend, an astonishing 40C above normal in places. At the same time, weather...
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

Congress just made a "choice to extend the pandemic" by cutting international COVID aid to $0

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican and Democratic congressional negotiators on Monday are reportedly set to announce a $10 billion coronavirus funding package that contains no money to fight the pandemic globally, prompting outrage from public health experts who say the decision will prolong the Covid-19 crisis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Futurity

Ancient sludge under permafrost indicates Earth’s future

Using lake sediment in the Tibetan Plateau, researchers show that permafrost at high elevations is more vulnerable than arctic permafrost under projected future climate conditions. From the ancient sludge of lakebeds in Asia’s Tibetan Plateau, scientists can decipher a vision of Earth’s future. That future, it turns out, will look...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Climate Change: Antarctica and Arctic Simultaneously Experiencing More than 30 to 40 Degrees Celsius Increase in Temperature

Antarctica and Arctic temperatures have dramatically increased by at least 30 to 40 degrees Celsius, according to multiple reports on Friday, March 18. The incident showed there is a simultaneous temperature rise in both the polar regions, which is considered to be an uncommon natural phenomenon. Although rising global temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Simulating Earth's changing climate: why some models exaggerate future warming

The latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released overnight, shows a viable path to cutting global emissions by half by the end of this decade. It follows earlier reports in the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment round, which reiterate that climate change is unequivocal and ubiquitous, humans are to blame and warming will surpass the Paris target to keep warming below 2℃ unless we make deep cuts to emissions. Read more: IPCC says the tools to stop catastrophic climate change are in our...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Scientists risk arrest to sound climate alarm

A loosely federated network of scientists in more than two dozen countries plan acts of civil disobedience starting this week to highlight the climate crisis, members of Scientist Rebellion told AFP. Their non-violent actions are timed to the release Monday of a landmark report from the UN's climate science advisory panel laying out options for slashing carbon pollution and controversial schemes for extracting CO2 from the air, they said in interviews. Starting Monday, the group hopes to see "high levels of disobedience" with more than 1,000 scientists worldwide taking part in direct non-violent action against government and academic institutions.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Climate Change and the Disasters that Comes with it May Cost the US Trillions

Climate-related floods, fires, and droughts could eat into the US government budget by the end of the century, according to the White House, which released its first-ever study on Sunday. Taking Charge. President Joe Biden charged the Office of Management and Budgets with assessing the budget impact of climate change...
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

It's 'now or never' to stop climate disaster, UN scientists say

The time is "now or never" to limit catastrophic temperature rises and climate breakdown, UN scientists have said in a final warning to governments. "Rapid, deep and immediate" cuts to global carbon dioxide emissions, which need to begin declining by 2025 and halve by 2030, must be made immediately across every section of society if temperature changes are to remain at or below the dangerous threshold of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius), according to a new report by the UN's latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
ENVIRONMENT
The Verge

The UN plans to extend weather warning systems to everyone on the planet

The United Nations wants to make sure every person on Earth can receive early warnings ahead of disastrous weather events. It set a goal of hitting that target within five years in an announcement this week. Early warning systems are needed urgently to save lives as climate change makes extreme weather even worse, UN officials said.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Study shows that without tropical forests, global temperatures would be 1 C warmer

New research released today offers the most comprehensive and detailed evidence to date that forests are more important to the climate (globally and locally) than we think due to the way in which they physically transform the atmosphere. The first-ever research to pinpoint the local, regional and global non-carbon dioxide benefits of specific forest zones worldwide finds that the entire world gains the most benefits from the band of tropical rainforests spanning Latin America, Central Africa and Southeast Asia.
ENVIRONMENT

