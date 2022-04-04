New York mother sentenced after deceased newborn found abandoned in vacant lot

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old mother was recently sentenced after her deceased newborn was found in a vacant lot in 2019.

According to a press release from the Port Jervis Police Department, on Nov. 12, 2019, at around 10:27 p.m., officers responded to a vacant lot at 39 Orange St. to a report of a deceased infant. At the scene, police say they found the dead child lying on the ground with her umbilical cord still attached, indicating she had just been born.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the infant girl "had died of exposure to the elements." Authorities reportedly executed a search warrant at the baby’s mother’s house.

On Dec. 10, 2021, Nicole Layman, the mother, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, the District Attorney’s Office says. Layman admitted to abandoning the baby after just giving birth and failing to alert anyone.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, on Monday, March 28, 2022, Layman was sentenced to four to 15 years in state prison.