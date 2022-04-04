ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newborn baby found dead inside Phoenix McDonald’s bathroom

 1 day ago
PHOENIX (TCD) -- Police are searching for a woman who was seen leaving a restaurant bathroom where a newborn child was later found and pronounced dead.

According to Phoenix Police, on March 27 at approximately 2 p.m., a newborn child was placed in a bathroom near 32nd Avenue and Indiana School Road. The department shared surveillance footage of a woman walking to the end of the room, entering what is presumably the bathroom, and walking out. She is wearing a black Calvin Klein shirt, black jogger-style pants, and brown sandals. Silent Witness, a nonprofit tip line, said the child was left inside the McDonald’s restroom.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky told KSAZ-TV, “When officers responded to the scene, they located a newborn infant inside the bathroom. Officers attempted live-saving measures until the Phoenix Fire Department arrived and pronounced the infant deceased on scene.”

The infant was reportedly a little girl.

An autopsy is reportedly pending.

Deb K
1d ago

What's wrong with these humans ! Close your legs get fixed give that innocent baby a chance with a family that wants a baby

BTrident
1d ago

This actually happened about 2 weeks ago and they still haven’t even caught her!!! 😠 someone knows who she is and isn’t turning her in

Tracy Cathers
19h ago

Bless that baby girl. She didn't deserve to die by the hands of some horrible person who left her in that bathroom. What is wrong with people! I hope they find that woman & lock her up for a very long time.

