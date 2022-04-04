Newborn baby found dead inside Phoenix McDonald’s bathroom

PHOENIX (TCD) -- Police are searching for a woman who was seen leaving a restaurant bathroom where a newborn child was later found and pronounced dead.

According to Phoenix Police, on March 27 at approximately 2 p.m., a newborn child was placed in a bathroom near 32nd Avenue and Indiana School Road. The department shared surveillance footage of a woman walking to the end of the room, entering what is presumably the bathroom, and walking out. She is wearing a black Calvin Klein shirt, black jogger-style pants, and brown sandals. Silent Witness, a nonprofit tip line, said the child was left inside the McDonald’s restroom.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky told KSAZ-TV, “When officers responded to the scene, they located a newborn infant inside the bathroom. Officers attempted live-saving measures until the Phoenix Fire Department arrived and pronounced the infant deceased on scene.”

The infant was reportedly a little girl.

An autopsy is reportedly pending.