As developers, we have normalised shaming people and being unkind. The endemic rot of shame is perpetuated throughout the industry. People who are already nervous and perhaps feeling a little vulnerable putting themselves out there can be put off the industry for good. It is exhausting to read, and the thing is so commonplace that it is essentially completely normalised. It makes people scared to make mistakes and take risks, and will not innovate. We must do better. We must set standards within teams of developers who agree to them amongst themselves.

TWITTER ・ 4 DAYS AGO