ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Free trash day

foxlexington.com
 2 days ago

Lexington will have a free trash pick up...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Limestone County announces Trash Attack Days

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County will be holding two free Trash Attack Days this year, April 2 and October 1, on the designated days, residents can dump debris for free. The City of Athens states in a Facebook post that Limestone County residents may take a trailer or pickup truckload of debris to the Republic Services Transfer Station.
FOX Carolina

It’s ‘Free Cone Day’ at Dairy Queen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spring is here and Dairy Queen is celebrating nationwide with Free Cone Day!. Dairy Queen said on Monday, March 21, participating locations throughout the U.S. will offer fans a free small cone filled with DQ’s soft-serve ice cream. Each customer is limited to one cone.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Government
City
Load, KY
County
Fayette County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Athens Messenger

Albany School tailored for autistic students

Editors note: In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, The Athens Messenger wants to shed some light on services that are available in the area for parents of autistic children. New Story Schools is just one example of a facility that serves the autistic community. ALBANY – Unlike many traditional private charter schools, New Story Schools offers a staff and lesson plans that are specifically tailored for children and teens who have been diagnosed with autism. ...
ALBANY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy