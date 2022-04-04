ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson a step closer to Supreme Court confirmation

CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked 11-11 on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Cbs News
The Independent

Trey Gowdy delivers 10-minute rant about Madison Cawthorn telling him to name names or stop making things up

Trey Gowdy has hit out at Madison Cawthorn dedicating 10 minutes of his Sunday night Fox News show to excoriating the congressman for his allegations about cocaine use and invitations to orgies amongst Republican lawmakers.The former South Carolina representative is the latest to express his anger at the current North Carolina lawmaker over the allegations, demanding that he name names.Mr Cawthorn made the allegations in a recent interview without saying who in the party he was referring to and caused a storm amongst members.He has since been rebuked by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Gowdy said that Mr Cawthorn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lake Oswego Review

Both Oregon senators will vote for Supreme Court nominee

Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announce stands after meeting with Ketanji Brown Jackson; full Senate vote planned soon.Oregon's two U.S. senators, both Democrats, say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley issued statements after each met with Jackson. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on her nomination Monday, April 4, and the full Senate is expected to schedule a vote before it breaks for the Easter congressional recess. President Joe Biden nominated Jackson, now a judge on the U.S. Circuit Court of...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Trump slams Republican representatives from South Carolina

Former President Trump held a rally in South Carolina over the weekend in support of the challengers to Republican Representatives Nancy Mace and Tom Rice. Meg Kinnard, a politics reporter for The Associated Press, joins CBS News' "Red & Blue" to discuss the political dynamics.
POTUS
Axios

Graham: Judge Jackson wouldn't be nominee if "we were in charge"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday said that if Republicans controlled the Senate, Democrats would have chosen a more moderate Supreme Court nominee than Ketanji Brown Jackson. Driving the news: The Senate Judiciary Committee today is expected to vote on Jackson's nomination to the high court — a vote anticipated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

Wife of Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas reportedly urged White House Chief of Staff to pursue overturning election

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas talks to his wife, Ginny Thomas, a conservative activist, at the Heritage Foundation on Oct. 21, 2021.Drew Angerer/Getty Images. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Robert Costa of CBS News about post-2020 presidential election texts sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas, who's married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: 83 Texas lawmakers say death row sentence ‘miscarriage of justice’

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant her clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was worn down by her grief and being abused throughout her life during the aggressive interrogation and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy