Thunderstorms rolled through metro New Orleans early Tuesday, knocking out power and flooding several streets. Update: Forecasters investigating if tornado touched down. The severe weather threat for southeast Louisiana has ended as of 7 a.m., forecasters said, but showers are possible until 11 a.m. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Slidell said they will be closely monitoring the potential for storm redevelopment on the north shore late this afternoon into the evening.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 22 DAYS AGO