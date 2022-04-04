ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Park View High FFA Participates in Ag Lit Week

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe week of March 14-18, 2022 was...

Effingham Radio

South Central FFA Members Participate In Section 19 Poultry Career Development Event

On March 16th, seven South Central FFA members participated in the Section 19 Poultry Career Development Event, held at Nokomis High School. The participants had to complete ten rings of competition, all relating to poultry production. The rings included two rings of live birds, ready to cook poultry grading, carcass grading, interior egg quality, two classes of exterior egg quality, boneless further processed poultry meat products, identification of carcass parts, and a written poultry test. The team representing South Central FFA, placed 2nd at the event. This team included Emma Jenne, Morgan Robb, Hailey Shuler, Alexis Cowger, Chloe Smith, Dennis Wollin, and Brandt Hiestand. South Central FFA member, Dennis Wollin, placed 1st, individually, in the competition.
NOKOMIS, IL
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk High School FFA Chapter holds children's ag event

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk High School FFA chapter hosted an Ag event on Friday to influence a new generation of farmers. High schoolers had the opportunity to teach kindergartners about farm animals and farming equipment at the Pohlman Agriculture Complex. The kindergartners learned about 10 different animals such as...
NORFOLK, NE
The Tribune

Windsor High FFA to host hired hand auction to earn money for chapter

The Windsor High School FFA chapter is hosting a hired hand auction Thursday evening in the Windsor High School Innovation Center and cafeteria to raise money for chapter programs and activities. The auction begins at 5 p.m. Forty members of the chapter will donate labor for tasks and jobs such...
WINDSOR, CO
lootpress.com

Delegate Presents Grant to Moundsville Girls Softball Association

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, Along with County Commissioner John Gruzinskas recently presented the Moundsville girls softball association with $1,000 to help maintain fields. Reynolds, was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program, which is funded through legislative appropriation and reserved...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Andover Townsman

West Elementary holds second annual mini golf event

ANDOVER — West Elementary School held the second annual mini golf event last Saturday. “We are just excited that we are able to hold this again, people are ready to come back together and be able to do events and see each other,” said Becky Crow, the event organizer.
ANDOVER, MA

