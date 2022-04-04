ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starving, Thirsty, 44-Pound Great Dane Rescued in Iowa

By Tami
 1 day ago
There should be a special place in hell for people who mistreat animals. When the ARL officer arrived, she found the Great Dane named Kal shut in the crate with no food...

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

