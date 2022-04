Tony La Russa, the winningest manager in St. Louis Cardinals’ history, did not mince words in Bob Nightengale’s story on Mike Shildt. Major League Baseball can be a cruel business. Mike Shildt found this out the hard way when he was unexpectedly fired as manager of the Cardinals. Despite a seventeen-game winning streak and a third-straight postseason appearance, John Mozeliak relieved Shildt of his duties for “philosophical differences”. That did not stop Tony La Russa from coming to Shildt’s defense.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO