The snow showers Springfield saw around 3 have moved to the east with rain mixed. A Freeze Warning is in effect for a majority of the Ozarks which will start at midnight and last until 9 am Friday. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid-20s to the low 30s with clearing skies across the Ozarks tonight. So if you have any plants make sure to protect them and bring them inside.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO