ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

Pinwheels at Rensselaer park raise awareness of child abuse prevention

WNYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA colorful display is aimed at raising awareness of child abuse. The Office...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center holds pinwheel planting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As we watched COVID cases climb during the pandemic, another crisis was escalating behind closed doors: child abuse and neglect. The people planting 460 blue pinwheels on the grounds of Luzerne County Courthouse are taking part in what’s called ‘Pinwheels for Prevention’. The color and number of pinwheels are no […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Kansas City Star

Mom charged after 17-year-old son with cerebral palsy dies of neglect, NY cops say

A mom is facing criminal charges a year after her 17-year-old son with cerebral palsy died of neglect in New York, according to officials. The teen was found to be “severely underweight” and covered in bedsores after dying at a hospital on May 9, 2021, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said in a March 16 news release shared to Facebook.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNYT

Still no sign of missing Shaker High teacher

Search and K-9 teams in Massachusetts have been looking for 42-year-old Meghan Marohn for days now. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, the Shaker High teacher has been missing since this past Saturday. Police tell NewsChannel 13s they're utilizing all of their resources. They are coordinating a massive search effort...
LEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
Rensselaer, NY
Crime & Safety
WNYT

Troy community members seek end to frequent violence

TROY - As Troy police continue to investigate Saturday night's homicide at the Bradley Bar, many people in Troy say they are fed up with the violence. Maurice Miller, 46, was killed in Saturday night's shooting. Miller was a part of Mother to Son, an anti-violence prevention group. People locally...
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Raising Awareness
WEHT/WTVW

COVID and teens’ mental health

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Over the past 2 years the pandemic has taken its toll on everyone, in particular our children. And new CDC data shows the effects it’s had on their mental health as COVID disrupts their lives at home and in school. News Nation Correspondent Markie Martin has more on the subject. According to […]
KIDS
KESQ News Channel 3

‘It’s silent and it’s fast’ Drowning prevention advocate shares water safety tips

Drowning prevention advocates are reminding the public about water safety and steps people can take to prevent drowning incidents, especially involving children. Since mid-March, Riverside University Health System has recorded 7 total drowning incidents so far this year, including one adult death. More than 100 incidents were reported last year, including 6 child deaths and The post ‘It’s silent and it’s fast’ Drowning prevention advocate shares water safety tips appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy