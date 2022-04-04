Pinwheels at Rensselaer park raise awareness of child abuse prevention

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As we watched COVID cases climb during the pandemic, another crisis was escalating behind closed doors: child abuse and neglect. The people planting 460 blue pinwheels on the grounds of Luzerne County Courthouse are taking part in what’s called ‘Pinwheels for Prevention’. The color and number of pinwheels are no […]
A mom is facing criminal charges a year after her 17-year-old son with cerebral palsy died of neglect in New York, according to officials. The teen was found to be “severely underweight” and covered in bedsores after dying at a hospital on May 9, 2021, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said in a March 16 news release shared to Facebook.
Search and K-9 teams in Massachusetts have been looking for 42-year-old Meghan Marohn for days now. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, the Shaker High teacher has been missing since this past Saturday. Police tell NewsChannel 13s they're utilizing all of their resources. They are coordinating a massive search effort...
Family members have identified him as Tea'Shawn Walker, a Hackett Middle School student. Tea'Shawn's family said he was on the basketball team. "He is not a bad kid, he didn't know the car was stolen," a family member told NewsChannel 13. NewsChannel 13 spoke to Tea'Shawn last month at Hackett...
Brian F. Martin says his mom grew up in a violent household. Her father would slap her across the face and hit her mother. Both her parents insulted her appearance, telling her she would never amount to anything. As frightening as the physical abuse was, she said it was the...
TROY - As Troy police continue to investigate Saturday night's homicide at the Bradley Bar, many people in Troy say they are fed up with the violence. Maurice Miller, 46, was killed in Saturday night's shooting. Miller was a part of Mother to Son, an anti-violence prevention group. People locally...
NATIONAL (WEHT) – Over the past 2 years the pandemic has taken its toll on everyone, in particular our children. And new CDC data shows the effects it’s had on their mental health as COVID disrupts their lives at home and in school. News Nation Correspondent Markie Martin has more on the subject. According to […]
Drowning prevention advocates are reminding the public about water safety and steps people can take to prevent drowning incidents, especially involving children. Since mid-March, Riverside University Health System has recorded 7 total drowning incidents so far this year, including one adult death. More than 100 incidents were reported last year, including 6 child deaths and
The post ‘It’s silent and it’s fast’ Drowning prevention advocate shares water safety tips appeared first on KESQ.
An African American family in Saratoga Springs is upset that the Saratoga Springs Police Department is not investigating an assault by three White men against their son. Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino is looking into the case. The incident happened in early March at a house party with high school...
Comments / 0