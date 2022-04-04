ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Gov. Mark Gordon to announce reelection bid

By Victoria Eavis 307-266-0592,
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nd1AW_0ezKqoZw00

Gov. Mark Gordon plans to announce his reelection bid Monday evening in Buffalo.

During his first term in office, Gordon, a moderate Republican, grappled with leading Wyoming through the COVID-19 pandemic while managing structural changes in the state's energy economy.

That road has been a challenging, and he's faced criticism from his party's right wing. Gordon angered many Wyomingites with the statewide mask mandate enacted during a COVID spike in December 2020 and lifted it in March 2021. Midway through 2021, as COVID was surging in the state, Gordon said Wyoming would not implement a statewide mask order or require vaccines. That promise held true.

Most recently, Gordon has been pushing for pay raises for state workers because state agencies are experiencing difficulty hiring and retaining workers.

Gordon's 2018 primary race was crowded with candidates, and he came out on top with only 33.4% of the vote.

He beat out five other Republican candidates including the late GOP megadonor Foster Friess and natural resources lawyer Harriet Hageman. Hageman is now the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate running against Rep. Liz Cheney for Wyoming's lone House seat.

Gordon coasted to victory in the general election, defeating Democrat Mary Throne.

The 2018 gubernatorial primary sparked calls for changes in Wyoming's electoral system. Some on the far right pushed for a runoff system so that candidates would need majority support to win, though that effort was ultimately unsuccessful. Friess also blamed his loss on what's called "crossover voting," the practice of Democrats and independents changing their affiliation on primary day, typically to vote for more moderate Republicans. The data does not back up that claim, but the issue has remained a concern for some with the upcoming midterms.

While Wyoming is a deeply red state with the most Republican legislature in the nation, three of the last six governors were Democrats. The state Democratic Party has not yet announced a candidate.

Gordon was appointed to serve as Wyoming’s treasurer in 2012 after the death of then-treasurer Joseph Meyer. Two years later, he was elected to the post. He's also a small businessman and rancher. The governor was born in New York City and attended college in Vermont. Since moving to Wyoming early in his life, he has predominantly lived in Johnson County.

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

McCarthy calls endorsement of Cheney’s primary foe a ‘special case’

By Melanie Zanona, CNN House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he won’t be wading into any other primaries to oust incumbents in his own party, after taking the unprecedented step of endorsing Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary opponent last month. “This is a very special case,” McCarthy told CNN during an interview at the House GOP’s The post McCarthy calls endorsement of Cheney’s primary foe a ‘special case’ appeared first on Local News 8.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Vermont State
State
Wyoming State
buzzfeednews.com

Which Republican Is Popping Up Most In Early 2024 Presidential States? Tom Cotton, Officials Say.

If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton. Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say. He's already attending county Christmas parties and local pastimes. Earlier this year, he zoomed into the New Hampshire GOP's annual committee meeting to show his support for the state's first-in-the-the-nation primary status, promising yet another visit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senate votes to overturn mask mandate on airplanes, transit

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday voted 57-40 to overturn a federal requirement that passengers on U.S. airplanes and other modes of public transportation wear masks. The Congressional Review Act measure, introduced by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is the latest salvo in a fight between congressional Republicans and the Biden administration over public health requirements related to the pandemic, which has killed more than 963,000 Americans to date, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Durbin rails against Republicans ‘only scoring points on the QAnon website’ during Jackson’s hearing

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin railed against Republican senators’ questioning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during last week’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing as parroting QAnon talking points.Mr Durbin, who also serves as Senate majority whip, made the remarks on Tuesday when discussing Ms Jackson’s confirmation hearing during Democrats’ weekly press conference. He was quick to add that most Republicans conducted themselves properly.“The majority of the Republican senators, I thought, handled it properly and did it in a professional way consistent with the aspiration she has to serve on the highest court in the land,” he said. “Three or four...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Legislature#Republican#Covid#Gop#The Donald Trump#Lone House#Democrat
The Independent

1st execution in Arizona in nearly 8 years set for May 11

The Arizona Supreme Court issued an execution warrant Thursday for a death-row prisoner in what would be the state’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.The state's highest court set a May 11 execution date for Clarence Dixon, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of a college student. The last time Arizona used the death penalty was in July 2014, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said had been botched.Dixon has 20 days to decide whether to...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Wyoming News

Gov. Gordon signs ‘trigger ban’ abortion bill

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon has signed into law new legislation that would ban abortions in Wyoming after five days if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. The announcement from the governor’s office came Tuesday afternoon. Shortly afterward, the ACLU emailed to reiterate its opposition to the new law. This would only take effect if the nation’s top court throws out Roe. ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy