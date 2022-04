For the second time this season, the Texas Tech baseball team is in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Despite a furious ninth-inning rally, which included five runs, but Parker Kelly was thrown out at second base after hitting a ball off the left-field wall to stop it all as the No. 4 Red Raiders dropped an 8-7 decision to Grand Canyon University.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO