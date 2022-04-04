Tigers expressing interest in well-rounded transfer from OVC

With the recent loss of Walker Kessler to the NBA draft, the Tigers’ coaching staff is certainly looking for his replacement. Today, the Tigers expressed interest in a talented forward from the OVC.

According to Travis Branham of 247Sports, several schools have reached out to Morehead State transfer Johni Broome. Among those, the Tigers were listed. With the recent commitment of five-star Yohan Traore and Dylan Cardwell returning, many would question why the coaching staff is interested in the Florida native.

The answer is clear. Broome is a great scorer and tenacious on the glass. This past season, he averaged 16.8 points per game and averaged 10.5 rebounds per game. His rebounding statistics per game ranks ninth in the entire country. Another key statistic that draws the attention of many teams, specifically Auburn, is his ability to block shots. Standing at 6’10”, he averaged 3.9 blocks per game. To put that into perspective, former Auburn big-man Walker Kessler averaged 4.6 blocks per game. Broome could be the closest player available in comparison to Kessler from this past season.

Statistically, he has played well against elite competition. Early on in the ’21-’22 season, his statline was 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 blocks against a Xavier team that was ranked 22nd in the country. Against a common opponent in Mississippi State, he tallied 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Against a Tournament team in UAB, he added 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 1 block. Interestingly enough, Morehead State played Auburn this past season as well. In that game, Broome had 12 points with 8 rebounds.

The move is certainly interesting, but could immediately help the Tigers if they can land him. His ability to produce on both ends will definitely seperate him from the others in the transfer portal. Broome is also being looked at by other SEC programs in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, and LSU. It is also worth noting that he intends to “continue to go through the NBA draft process, according to Travis Branham. It will be interesting to see how the Tigers pursue the Morehead State transfer.

