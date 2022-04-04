Big-time tight end visiting the Plains for A-Day

Saturday is A-Day for the Auburn Tigers. It is a day where Auburn fans are able to see what the team looks like prior to the team getting a little bit of a break until practice resumes in the summer. Auburn coaches are also looking to solidify the depth at their positions and determine which players have what it takes to start.

Although the coaches’ main focus is the current team, they also look to the future with recruits that will be on the Plains for the spring game. One of those recruits is Jackson Bowers. According to Cole Pinkston of On3, Bowers will make the trek from Mesa, Arizona to Auburn, Alabama this weekend.

The Arizona native hasn’t yet taken a visit to Auburn. This weekend will be his first. The 6’5″ target could certainly be a high priority for the Tigers as they towards the future. The tight end room will lose John Samuel Shenker to the NFL draft after this season. Bowers could certainly provide much-needed depth and potentially make an immediate impact if he chooses the Tigers.

Jackson Bowers’ Film

Crystal Ball Projection

Jackson Bowers’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 161 5 13

Rivals 3 – 8 31

ESPN 4 259 6 7

On3 Recruiting 3 – 9 21

247 Composite 4 274 6 14

Vitals

Hometown Mesa, Arizona

Projected Position Tight End

Height 6’5

Weight 225

Class 2023

Offers