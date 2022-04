Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America right now. The activity, which is like a combination of tennis and ping-pong, counts about five million participants among its ranks, and according to the ​​Sports and Fitness Industry Association’s latest report, it grew by 39% over the past two years. Some of this was fueled by the pandemic, as people looked for options to safely socialize outside the house. But we’ll credit a portion of that growth to the recent proliferation of Chicken N Pickle, the delightfully named bar, restaurant, and pickleball complex that’s drawing participants to its facility for food, drinks, and friendly competition.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO