Kentucky State

Guns in Kentucky courtrooms: New bill would allow lawyers to carry a concealed weapon

By Holly Brantley
wpsdlocal6.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWho should be allowed to carry weapons in Kentucky courtrooms? That debate is center stage across the commonwealth right now. Some judges, sheriffs and advocates for survivors of domestic violence are calling on the governor to veto legislation that would allow any attorney with concealed carry license to bring a gun...

Andy Beshear
