Career Central: AT&T, City of St. Louis hiring now

 1 day ago

Struggle to hire 911 dispatchers leads to outsourcing in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When you call 911, you want someone to answer. But as more and more cities struggle to hire dispatchers, concerns grow over safety. “We’re down to five full-time dispatchers when we budgeted for eight, we’ve been trying but we just can’t find suitable candidates,” explained Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs.
City of St. Louis launches a Parks, Recreation and Forestry job fair series

ST. LOUIS – With warmer weather on the horizon, the City of St. Louis is launching a Parks, Recreation and Forestry job fair series. Jobs with the city start at $15/hour with competitive benefits. Open positions include lifeguards, full-time and seasonal utility workers, recreation assistants, and tree trimmers. The department announced that it will hold a series of job fairs across the […]
Wugen to expand in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cortex Innovation Community and Washington University announced that a pharmaceutical research and development company specializing cancer treatment will expand. The expansion of Wugen will create up to 40 new jobs and will allow the company to advance the development of next-generation cancer therapies and...
‘Price Is Right’ tour coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – “Come on Down!” A tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the popular game show The Price is Right is coming to the Gateway City. ViacomCBS announced the first eight stops on what will be a 50-city tour taking the show on the road, including a detour through St. Louis. “THE […]
Jobs
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: March 2022

This month, there was a flurry of growth in the St. Louis metro area's restaurant scene, almost all of it occurring far outside the city center. From Westport to Mehlville, Chesterfield to Edwardsville, IL, restaurateurs looked to the 'burbs — and in some cases, the exurbs — to test out new concepts or build their already established brands. UKraft, the daytime restaurant that saw huge (and unexpected, if you ask the owners) growth during the pandemic, expanded its reach to Chesterfield, while Westport Plaza showed it was bullish on the prospect of an influx of returning office workers with its new lunch spot, Jovick Brothers Deli. South County saw two openings, the aviation themed Flight Deck Pub inside the boutique Aviator Hotel & Suites, and La Oaxaqueña, an exciting Mexican spot from a Oaxaca native that promises to be a thrilling take on the state's vibrant culinary tradition. Add to that two restaurants in Southern Illinois, Chappy's in Edwardsville and the darling June's Breakfast + Patio that makes a strong case for hoofing it across the Mississippi to Shiloh, IL, and it's clear that restaurant owners see the potential for growth at the area's far corners.
Accident closes all but one lane of SB I-270 in Des Peres

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Only one lane of southbound I-270 is open near Manchester Road due to an accident. The view from the MoDOT camera shows numerous emergency vehicles between the Manchester and Dougherty Ferry exits. All but one southbound lane is closed between the two exits. Other information...
Which Missouri City is Unhealthier? St. Louis or Kansas City?

A list has come out that ranks the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the country, where do you think St. Louis and Kansas City end up on this list?. WalletHub.com has released a list of the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the United States in 2022, and the two biggest cities in the Show-Me State of Missouri have ended up on opposite sides of the list. St. Louis takes the 51st spot on the list, just missing out on the top 50 for being healthy, not bad, St. Louis gets ranked in the 40's for Green Space, Fitness, and Food the category that really hurt St. Louis is Health Care where it ranked 104th. Now Kansas City on the other hand ranks in at 132nd on the list (which probably has a lot to do with being the best BBQ city in the country), Kansas City has only one category where it ranks in the top 100 and that is Green Space and it finishes 99th... So it is pretty obvious based on this ranking from WalletHub that if you want to live in a big Missouri city and you want the opportunity to live a healthier lifestyle, St. Louis is the choice.
