Gallup, NM

Gallup Police send out missing person advisory for man, his two children

gallupsun.com
 1 day ago

The Gallup Police Department is looking for Myron Mccabe, 35, and his two children Myrah Mccabe (8) and Myrus Mccabe (4), all from Gallup. Myron is five feet seven inches...

gallupsun.com

