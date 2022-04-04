ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Whitefish City Council to discuss accessory dwelling units

By Sean Wells
KPAX
KPAX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128WEs_0ezKbZpC00

WHITEFISH - The Whitefish City Council will hold a public hearing Monday on an ordinance amending zoning regulations on accessory dwelling units, better known as accessory apartments.

Accessory dwelling units are defined as a room or rooms on the same lot as a primary dwelling that may be occupied by persons who are not members of the primary family.

Under the new ordinance, accessory dwelling units may be detached or attached to a single-family home.

The floor area of the accessory unit must not exceed 800 square feet and must include kitchen and bathroom facilities.

Under the ordinance, the accessory apartment must remain additional to the primary single-family home and may not be sold separately or transferred to another owner.

Proponents of the zoning change say the ordinance would create new affordable housing options for Whitefish workers and provide a supplemental income stream for owners of residential property.

The meeting is at 7:10 p.m. Monday at Whitefish City Hall.

Comments / 0

KPAX

KPAX

ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

