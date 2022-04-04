Good Samaritans Help Arrest Suspect in Sex Attack on Minor at Denny's
The man was booked on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, assault with the intention to commit rape and false...www.newsweek.com
The man was booked on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, assault with the intention to commit rape and false...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0