Starving, Thirsty, 44-Pound Great Dane Rescued in Iowa

By Tami
 1 day ago
There should be a special place in hell for people who mistreat animals. When the ARL officer arrived, she found the Great Dane named Kal shut in the crate with no food...

Police make arrest after emaciated dog rescued in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Des Moines on Tuesday made an arrest after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued an emaciated Great Dane. Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges. ARL staff said the dog, named Kal, was found shut in a crate with...
DES MOINES, IA
