NM lawmakers pass HB-2 and Junior Bill in special session

By Nancy Laflin
KOAT 7
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico lawmakers met Tuesday for a special session to vote on three topics. One is a gas tax rebate, which passed late Tuesday night. The bill will give back $500...

www.koat.com

creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
KWCH.com

Kan. lawmakers pass bills allowing students to transfer to any district in state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most Kansas school districts accept student transfers on a case-by-case basis, but that could change in a couple of years. The Kansas House and Senate both passed bills that would require districts to implement a policy within the next two years to allow out-of-district students to enroll if they could do so.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho lawmakers pass bill to ban COVID-19 vaccine requirements

BOISE — Despite opposition from some Idaho businesses, the Idaho House on Friday gave final passage to the “Coronavirus Pause Act,” sending legislation to the governor’s desk to impose a one-year ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirements by businesses, venues or employers in the state. The House vote was 45-23 in favor of SB 1381, which had earlier passed the Senate. The only exceptions allowed in the bill are for health...
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
Herald-Dispatch

W.Va. lawmakers rush to advance abortion bills as session ends

CHARLESTON — Lawmakers rushed to advance legislation restricting abortion access in West Virginia on Saturday as the Legislature convened for the last scheduled day of the 2022 session. The Republican-majority House of Delegates overwhelmingly voted in favor of a bill barring parents from seeking abortion care because they believe...
Lootpress

Capito, Republican Senators Introduce Bill to Clarify Biden Cannot Unilaterally Declare “Climate Emergency”

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and James Lankford (R-Okla.), today introduced legislation, known as the Real Emergencies Act, to clarify the president cannot use climate change as the basis to declare a national emergency.
Register Citizen

Lawmakers pass bill aimed at teaching 'American principles'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers voted Thursday to designate a set of historical documents and speeches to incorporate into classroom work — a response to the national debate over critical race theory. The Republican-dominated Senate, on a 21-15 vote, sent the education measure to Democratic Gov. Andy...
Eyewitness News

Lawmakers pass bill that allows outdoor dining to continue through 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) – Lawmakers passed an outdoor dining bill that would allow restaurants to continue serving and seating outside. The state Senate passed the House bill on Wednesday. This special permission would have stopped this month but once Gov. Ned Lamont signs it, which he is expected to...
