Notre Dame's John Michael Bertrand is ACC Pitcher of the Week

Notre Dame knew it was an awesome weekend after it completed a road sweep of Florida State. Now, one of the pitchers who helped make that possible is being honored. Irish lefty John Michael Bertrand has been named the ACC Pitcher of the Week. He’s the second Irish pitcher to win that award this season after Austin Temple did so in March.

Bertand took the mound in the opener of the Irish’s three-game series with the Seminoles. His opponent was Parker Messick, the 2021 ACC Pitcher of the Year. That didn’t faze him one bit because he threw 7 2/3 shutout innings while striking out a career-high 12 hitters and allowing only one walk. While he wasn’t able to pick up the win as the game remained scoreless until the 12th inning, he surely gave the Irish the confidence they needed to embarrass the Seminoles on their home field.

The Irish will host Butler on Wednesday before welcoming Clemson to South Bend for three games this coming weekend.

