The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced that the Three Rivers Arts Festival would be moving to the Cultural District after decades in Point State Park. "Due to new usage rules and regulations issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for Point State Park, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is no longer able to utilize the site for its ten-day celebration of the arts. Instead, the Trust will showcase Pittsburgh's renowned Cultural District as the Festival grounds are anchored by a pop-up park located at Eighth and Penn."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO