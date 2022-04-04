ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Outgoing Missouri Senator’s Vote Will Put Him On Wrong Side Of History

By Tim Thomas
 1 day ago
Our state of Missouri has an outgoing Senator, and will be voting for his replacement in the mid-term elections this November. That would be Republican Senator Roy Blunt. He is retiring from office this year, and on Sunday he was on This Week With George Stephanopoulos. He was on the show...

Comments / 19

Micheal Belavich
1d ago

He is voting the right way. you can not be soft on crime. and more that you think. Yeah we don't hear both side of the stories only v what the liberal news want us to hear.They don't do any in-depth research any more.

10
Andre M. Damrill
1d ago

Senator Blunt has dedicated his whole life to being on the right side of politics. Has worked hard for the people of not just Missouri but the United States as a whole. He is an honest man that speaks his truth and does not lie when it may have been in his best interest. Senator Blunt deserves respect and the honor he has worked hard to give the people of this Country, unlike some.

10
Gwen McNeil
17h ago

Well aren't you just an unbiased journalist? This is why the media is at odds with the People of this great country.

5
Lake Oswego Review

Both Oregon senators will vote for Supreme Court nominee

Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announce stands after meeting with Ketanji Brown Jackson; full Senate vote planned soon.Oregon's two U.S. senators, both Democrats, say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley issued statements after each met with Jackson. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on her nomination Monday, April 4, and the full Senate is expected to schedule a vote before it breaks for the Easter congressional recess. President Joe Biden nominated Jackson, now a judge on the U.S. Circuit Court of...
OREGON STATE
