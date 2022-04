The Vietnam Memorial Touring Wall — the Wall That Heals — will be escorted across the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Tuesday beginning at noon, rain or shine. A host of military, law enforcement and firefighter vehicles -- as well as a cadre of military veteran motorcycle riders -- will escort the Wall on the final leg of its trip from Washington, D.C., beginning at noon on Tuesday, March 22, in Pascagoula.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 15 DAYS AGO