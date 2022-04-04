ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dwayne Stephens leaves Michigan St to lead Western Michigan

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan has hired longtime Michigan State assistant Dwayne Stephens to lead its basketball program....

