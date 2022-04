DENVER (CBS4) – The days of simple hot dogs and Cracker Jacks at the ballpark are long gone. As has been the case in years past, food vendors at Coors Field will offer new and unique food for fans this season. Aramark Sports + Entertainment, which provides concessions to nine MLB stadiums, announced its new offerings Monday. The group is introducing a new “Dare to Pair” will introduce unique food combinations at ballparks. Fans can head to the Helton Burger Shack behind Section 153 to grab the Elvis Shake. The shake will mix Crème de banana, soft serve ice cream, peanut butter...

