Austin, Texas is the capital of Texas and considered one of the fastest growing cities over the past decade and has a remarkably diverse population. With such a large city, it’s easy to imagine all the different restaurants there are available. One of the most popular cuisines Austin is known for is Tex-Mex, a combination of the words Texas and Mexican. This type of cuisine takes a lot of inspiration from Mexican and American cuisine, which are both a popular type of food in Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO